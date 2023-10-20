Your Life
How downtown Phoenix has changed since the last NLCS game in 2007

It’s been 16 years since the Arizona Diamondbacks appeared in this championship series.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been 16 years since the Arizona Diamondbacks have appeared in the National League Championship Series, and downtown Phoenix has changed dramatically since then.

Arizona’s Family spoke to the chief growth officer for Downtown Phoenix Inc. R.J. Price says in 2007 there were less than 100 restaurants downtown, and now there are more than 230. He credits the change in atmosphere to the people, students and job growth.

“Over 12,000 residential units have been built since 2000, but over 85% of those have occurred since 2007,” Price said. “So when you factor in that increased housing, the almost 4,000 units that are under construction currently, the population downtown has effectively tripled since the last time we hosted an NLCS game.”

Price says it was Arizona’s sports teams that kickstarted changes years ago. “I mean, you could argue that the Suns moving into the arena in the late 80′s, early 90′s, and the Diamondbacks opening in 1998... those were massive catalysts for change for downtown,” he said. “To have those ball clubs playing their own games in downtown.”

Downtown has also hosted big events in recent years, including events surrounding the Super Bowl in 2023. “A healthy downtown is good for everybody,” according to Price. “We are the front porch to the 5th largest city in the country.”

If you’re heading to a Diamondbacks game this weekend, here is a guide to finding restaurants and more.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

