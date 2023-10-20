Help St. Mary’s Food Bank ‘strike out’ hunger in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona and Philadelphia face off in the NLCS, St Mary’s Food Bank and Philabundance are competing to see who can raise more funds to help feed our communities. As both cities face high rates of hunger and with increased food costs, they are asking for your support more than ever.

During Good Morning Arizona, Arizona’s Family put out the calls to our viewers, and they listened. In just the span of a few short minutes, more than $4,000 was raised to Strike Out Hunger. The food bank says for every $1 donated, they can provide neighbors in need with enough food for five meals! To learn more or to donate, click/tap here.

