Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Help St. Mary’s Food Bank ‘strike out’ hunger in Phoenix

Help us beat Philabundance and fight hunger in the Valley! Every $1 donated provides those neighbors with enough food for 5 meals!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona and Philadelphia face off in the NLCS, St Mary’s Food Bank and Philabundance are competing to see who can raise more funds to help feed our communities. As both cities face high rates of hunger and with increased food costs, they are asking for your support more than ever.

During Good Morning Arizona, Arizona’s Family put out the calls to our viewers, and they listened. In just the span of a few short minutes, more than $4,000 was raised to Strike Out Hunger. The food bank says for every $1 donated, they can provide neighbors in need with enough food for five meals! To learn more or to donate, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash

Latest News

I-10 traffic will be impacted in the Valley this coming weekend.
Major East Valley weekend closures; lane restrictions in Tempe, Glendale
Your First Alert Traffic team is keeping you informed of road closures along the I-10 and lane...
Glendale lane restrictions, major East Valley road closures to know this weekend
Everything has to be cleared by Nov. 4.
Phoenix outlines plan on how it’ll clean up ‘The Zone’ by Nov. 4
There’s no single tool that is standard for all firefighters to use while battling EV fires,...
Why electric vehicle fires are a real pain point for Arizona firefighters