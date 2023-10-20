Glendale PD says water leak at headquarters did not compromise evidence

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale Police say a water leak at department headquarters in July hit their property room filled with evidence. However, the department said it is confident that the leak did not compromise any cases.

“They are not concerned about anything. They talked to the county attorney, there were no concerns relayed to us,” said Sgt. Randy Stewart.

Stewart said officers removed and examined items from more than 1,000 cases. We are told 150 cases, including homicides and sex crimes, were impacted. Items that were damaged by water were reportedly dried and repackaged. Stewart said that DNA from evidence stored in the property room was already extracted and tested in their crime lab. He added that rape kits for sex crimes were not impacted by this.

“Sexual assault kits get stored in refrigerators separate location, completely separate from where the leak happened,” said Stewart.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent Arizona’s Family this statement: “Our office immediately began working on disclosing the information to all defense counsel. We have continued to work with the Glendale Police Department in handling this situation to all standards of the law.”

