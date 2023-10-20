Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Glendale PD says water leak at headquarters did not compromise evidence

A recent water leak at Glendale police headquarters caused some damage in an evidence room.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale Police say a water leak at department headquarters in July hit their property room filled with evidence. However, the department said it is confident that the leak did not compromise any cases.

“They are not concerned about anything. They talked to the county attorney, there were no concerns relayed to us,” said Sgt. Randy Stewart.

Stewart said officers removed and examined items from more than 1,000 cases. We are told 150 cases, including homicides and sex crimes, were impacted. Items that were damaged by water were reportedly dried and repackaged. Stewart said that DNA from evidence stored in the property room was already extracted and tested in their crime lab. He added that rape kits for sex crimes were not impacted by this.

“Sexual assault kits get stored in refrigerators separate location, completely separate from where the leak happened,” said Stewart.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent Arizona’s Family this statement: “Our office immediately began working on disclosing the information to all defense counsel. We have continued to work with the Glendale Police Department in handling this situation to all standards of the law.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

A recent water leak at Glendale police headquarters caused some damage in an evidence room.
Water leak at Glendale police headquarters impacts evidence from multiple cases
Diamondback fans enjoyed a walk-off win in game 3 of the NLCS against the Phillies.
Diamondback fans excited about a win in Phoenix in game 3 NLCS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith celebrates after scoring the game winning run past...
D-backs beat Phillies 2-1 and close to 2-1 in NLCS championship series
“All we want is for my mom to get justice and for him to get what he deserves,” said Irene...
Irene Luevano's family seeks justice for her suspected killer