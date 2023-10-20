Your Life
Gilbert police warning about dangerous trend involving water guns

This water gun is similar to the one the teen was holding on Monday.
This water gun is similar to the one the teen was holding on Monday.(Gilbert Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Water guns are great to play with on a hot day in the Valley, but there’s a new trend among teens and those toys that the Gilbert police are warning about. In a Facebook post, police reference an incident that happened on Monday where they received a call about a person running through a business’ parking lot with a gun. The officer who arrived found two teens, and one of them had what looked like a white gun. The teens told the officer that it was a water gun and they were playing a game called “Assassin.” It apparently is where students throughout the year “eliminate” other students by shooting them with a water gun.

It sounds innocent enough, but the water guns that are used are designed to look like real guns, police said. The department has received similar calls about teens carrying realistic-looking water guns. “We would like our community to please help us in sharing the risks associated with kids playing with realistic toy water guns which can be perceived by our officers or the public as a threat,” police said in the post.

