Downtown Phoenix preps as D-backs aim to even the series in Game 4 after walk-off win

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 4 of the NLCS as the Phillies lead the series 2-1.

Arizona has a 43-38 record at home and an 84-78 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 33-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs. Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 41-40 in road games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season with the Phillies having a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

-First pitcher in MLB #postseason history with back-to-back starts allowing 0 runs and 0 walks.

-Youngest starting pitcher in #Dbacks history with 9+ strikeouts in a playoff start

-7th-most strikeouts by a rookie in a postseason game



What a day for Brandon Pfaadt. pic.twitter.com/n6off9Yi7D — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 20, 2023

