Downtown Phoenix preps as D-backs aim to even the series in Game 4 after walk-off win
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 4 of the NLCS as the Phillies lead the series 2-1.
Arizona has a 43-38 record at home and an 84-78 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 33-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs. Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 41-40 in road games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season with the Phillies having a 6-4 advantage in the season series.
