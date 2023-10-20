Your Life
Downtown Phoenix preps as D-backs aim to even the series in Game 4 after walk-off win

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte (4) celebrates his walk off single against the Philadelphia...
Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte (4) celebrates his walk off single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 19,2023.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 4 of the NLCS as the Phillies lead the series 2-1.

Arizona has a 43-38 record at home and an 84-78 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 33-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs. Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 41-40 in road games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season with the Phillies having a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

