Child, 2 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-10 near Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two adults and a child are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 near Chandler. It happened on the westbound side around 2 p.m. According to Bart Graves with the Department of Public Safety, witnesses say one of the drivers crossed all lanes and hit the car and the semi. All three victims have serious injuries, Graves said.

All westbound lanes are closed. However, traffic is getting by on the shoulder. No word yet on when it will reopen. The crash isn’t impacting the eastbound lanes. An investigation is underway.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 westbound is closed near Riggs.



The closure is due to a cras at milepost 167.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/Wczh1JmIEC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 20, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.