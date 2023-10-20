Your Life
Child, 2 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-10 near Chandler

It happened on the westbound side of the I-10 near Riggs Road.
It happened on the westbound side of the I-10 near Riggs Road.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two adults and a child are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 near Chandler. It happened on the westbound side around 2 p.m. According to Bart Graves with the Department of Public Safety, witnesses say one of the drivers crossed all lanes and hit the car and the semi. All three victims have serious injuries, Graves said.

All westbound lanes are closed. However, traffic is getting by on the shoulder. No word yet on when it will reopen. The crash isn’t impacting the eastbound lanes. An investigation is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

