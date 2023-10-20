Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ADOT approves 25-year transportation plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation gave the green light to its 25-year transportation plan but budgeting for it will be a challenge.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has approved a transportation plan for the next 25 years. They held their board meeting in Yuma, Arizona, where they talked about transportation needs.

ADOT said public input was a big factor in their 2050 long-range transportation plan. Nearly 10,000 Arizonans had a say in the plan, which will serve as a blueprint for the long-term plan. It includes priority projects like maintaining state highways and fixing roads while investing in new projects to support growth.

Jason James, the transportation plan project manager, said budgeting can be challenging. He said they need more than $231 billion to make the 2050 long-term plan possible, and ADOT’s forecasted revenue is only $69 billion.

“The gap between the needs of our system and the revenue project over 25 years at approximately $162 billion that’s a huge gap. And yes inflation as you , shortage of labor and the cost of construction really plays into that gap,” he said.

ADOT board members said prioritizing projects according to state and federal funding was needed as they continue to budget for the state’s transportation needs.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash

Latest News

The Arizona Department of Transportation gave the green light to its 25-year transportation...
ADOT officials meet in Yuma, approves 25-year transportation plan
For 41 years, Phoenix Pride has organized marches, rallies, parades and outreach events to...
Phoenix Pride Festival returns to celebrate LGBTQ+ community on Oct. 21-22
Former Arizona Rep. John Shadegg gave his thoughts on how Republicans can't agree on a House...
Ex-Arizona congressman says he's never seen Congress this dysfunctional
This water gun is similar to the one the teen was holding on Monday.
Gilbert police warning about dangerous trend involving water guns