ADOT approves 25-year transportation plan

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has approved a transportation plan for the next 25 years. They held their board meeting in Yuma, Arizona, where they talked about transportation needs.

ADOT said public input was a big factor in their 2050 long-range transportation plan. Nearly 10,000 Arizonans had a say in the plan, which will serve as a blueprint for the long-term plan. It includes priority projects like maintaining state highways and fixing roads while investing in new projects to support growth.

Jason James, the transportation plan project manager, said budgeting can be challenging. He said they need more than $231 billion to make the 2050 long-term plan possible, and ADOT’s forecasted revenue is only $69 billion.

“The gap between the needs of our system and the revenue project over 25 years at approximately $162 billion that’s a huge gap. And yes inflation as you , shortage of labor and the cost of construction really plays into that gap,” he said.

ADOT board members said prioritizing projects according to state and federal funding was needed as they continue to budget for the state’s transportation needs.

