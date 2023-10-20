Your Life
2 arrested after multiple break-ins at Gilbert and Chandler shopping plazas

Gilbert police say several businesses were broken into early Friday morning.
Gilbert police say several businesses were broken into early Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a string of break-ins at businesses in Gilbert and Chandler early Friday morning.

Officers say the break-ins happened near McQueen and Warner roads around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses said that three men broke into several businesses and drove off. Chandler police later confirmed that some overnight burglaries reported in their city were also connected to the investigation.

One of the businesses broken into was Chon Thai Food. Arizona’s Family spoke with the owner, Mae Rowden, who said officers showed up at her door to inform her of the break-in when they couldn’t reach her by phone. She arrived to find the front glass door smashed but says the thieves only stole a cash register with nothing but coins inside.

“The damage was more than what they took from me,” Rowden said. She added that it’s the second time her restaurant has been broken into in the last three years.

Detectives also learned that the getaway vehicle was reported stolen out of Scottsdale. A short time later, Chandler police officers located and arrested two of the three suspects, but other information was not available. At this time, police haven’t said how many businesses were impacted or what else may have been stolen.

