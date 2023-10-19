Woman critically hurt after being pulled from a house fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire officials say a woman is fighting for her life at the hospital after being pulled from a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a home near 44th Avenue and Bell Road around 2 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of a home along Keating Circle. At that point, crews rushed to evacuate everyone out of the home, where they found a woman who needed assistance. That woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in extremely critically condition. Two others were listed as being in stable condition after rushing out the backyard.

No firefighters were injured. Fire investigators are now working to learn more about what led up to the fire.

