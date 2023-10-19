Your Life
When could the Phoenix area finally see some relief from the heat?

AZFamily First Alert Weather 9 a.m. Update for Thursday, 10/19/23
By Royal Norman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The high temperature in the Valley was 103 degrees Thursday, breaking the daily record of 101, which had been on the books since 2003.

So why does it still feel like summer when we’re almost done with October? A ridge of high pressure in place bringing us this unseasonally hot weather is beginning to weaken and move away to the east. As it does, we’ll see temperatures break into the 90s by the end of the weekend and mid-80s for high temperatures next week. That’s the forecast due to a robust storm system that will drop temperatures and bring some wind but not produce much precipitation due into the state on Monday. A dry, cold front is coming in.

There is a chance we could see some rain in southeast Arizona early next week. The breakup of a minor hurricane named Norma dragged a bit of moisture through the SE corner of the state. And the eastern mountains could pop up a thunderstorm or two. But the deserts of center and western Arizona will stay dry. The streak of no rain in Phoenix is just past one month.

