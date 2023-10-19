Your Life
‘They’re failing us:’ Family of Phoenix mother upset by accused killer’s plea deal

Nearly two years after Irene Luevano was killed, the man accused of her murder has been offered...
Nearly two years after Irene Luevano was killed, the man accused of her murder has been offered a plea deal.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly two years after a Phoenix mother of six was killed, her family says the man accused of murdering her was offered a plea deal for lesser charges and less time behind bars. Jorge Lara’s plea deal would put him in prison for up to 37 years and make him eligible for parole. He was originally facing up to life in prison.

“All we want is for my mom to get justice and for him to get what he deserves,” said Irene Luevano’s eldest daughter, Marilisa Salgado.

Luevano was a mother of six, leaving behind kids between 12 and 23 years old. “It’s just been really hard to accept the fact that she’s gone,” Salgado said while standing at her mother’s grave.

Her family remembers her as a joyful person who loved decorating for the holidays. It’s something her family now does for her, decorating her grave every couple of weeks. “We come on the holidays and we decorate for her and we’re doing this now, but we shouldn’t be doing this,” said Estrella Peralta, Luevano’s youngest sister.

Luevano’s boyfriend, Jorge Lara, was arrested for her murder. Court documents say he admitted to stabbing Luevano and dumping her body in a remote area of La Paz county. “It’s crazy to even think about it,” Salgado said. “They have all the evidence. They have his part of the story. They have everything to give him what he actually deserves.”

They thought it would be an easy case, but they say it has been everything but after learning Lara was offered a plea deal this month. “We honestly feel like they’re failing us because we would honestly prefer to go to trial and feel like we fought for our sister than accept a 25 year. And if he gets parole, it would probably be less than those 25-37 years,” Peralta said.

When asked about the case, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell sympathized with the family. “This is a tragic case. The facts of it are horrific and I understand the family,” said Mitchell. “But there are some legal realities that we have to deal with.”

The family was told there is a possibility prosecutors can pull the offer, and they’re hoping that happens. “He’s still going to be able to be young and be with his family, while we’re suffering. Our sister is buried and her kids are growing up without their mom,” Salgado said.

The family expects to learn whether he accepted the deal during a court hearing on Dec. 4.

