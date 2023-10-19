Texting driver who caused 2019 deadly crash in Peoria sentenced

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman who was texting while driving and caused a crash that killed a 25-year-old man learned her punishment last month. In a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety given to Arizona’s Family on Wednesday, 35-year-old Amanda Schlief was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

On Aug. 24, 2019, Schlief was heading south on state Route 101 in Peoria when she slammed into the back of Clayton Trovillion’s motorcycle. He died a week later. Investigators said she was texting somebody right before the crash. Schlief was indicted in 2021 and pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in June 2023. DPS says it’s the first time in the agency’s history a distracted car driver was convicted of negligent homicide for causing a deadly crash. “One moment of distraction can have life-or-death consequences. Tragedies such as this can be avoided with your help. Please do not text and drive,” said DPS Lt. Colonel Deston Coleman Jr., assistant director of the Highway Patrol Division.

