Tempe, developers unveil plans for renovation of historic Hayden Flour Mill

Developers say the project is going to be pretty strongly focused on food and beverage and specialty retail.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Hayden Flour Mill is an iconic landmark in Tempe. After closing down more than two decades ago, builders are moving to preserve and redevelop the buildings.

As it stands today, the mill remains the oldest cast-in-place, reinforced concrete building in Tempe, but it will soon become one of the newest projects in the area, bringing in restaurants and retail. “The Hayden Flour Mill is a symbol of our city and is an important touchstone to our past,” said Mayor Corey Woods.

The Hayden Flour Mill off of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway was constructed in 1918, but sat empty since 1998 when operations ended. “Efforts to create a project at the flour mill have been ongoing since the 1990s,” Woods said.

In 2003, the city bought the mill. Since then, two different private companies have gotten development rights, but construction never got started. Now, Valley developers Sunbelt Holdings and Venue Projects plan to bring it back to life and into this century. “This development has been crafted in partnership with our historic preservation community, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, residents and even former workers who lived right at this mill,” Woods said.

The plan calls for eight buildings, six of which will be newly constructed structures on the 5-acre land. “It’s going to be pretty strongly focused on food and beverage and specialty retail. We’re still trying to figure out what’s the right mix of entertainment,” said Lorenzo Perez, co-owner of Venue Projects.

Renderings haven’t been created, in part because developers say they want to understand the land they’re working with. “The City of Tempe will continue to own the Flour Mill and its land. The lease agreement for over 60-plus years will result in new restaurants and shops, a public park, restoration of the park, an improved trailhead to A Mountain and 3% of net revenue of the building proceeds,” said Woods.

According to developers, the project could break ground in 2025. “One of the goals or opportunities is to jump-start the trailhead renovation and the public park piece of it because two potential funders have stepped up,” Perez said.

While the future of these silos looks different, developers hope it’ll still serve as a reminder of the past. “If we do our job right, this will outlive us all. This will be a legacy piece people in Arizona enjoy for decades, if not centuries,” said Perez.

