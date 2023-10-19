Your Life
Record heat for Phoenix today; big cool down incoming

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Thursday, 10/19/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunny and hot conditions across Arizona today. The average high in Phoenix this time of year is 88 degrees. The Valley will climb instead to 104 degrees this afternoon, setting a new record for today’s date.

Record heat is expected again Friday with another afternoon high of 104 degrees, and our overnight lows in the mid 70s are also at record levels for the warmest lows experienced this time of year in Phoenix. Unseasonably strong pressure over our region is expected to finally weaken over the weekend, gradually bringing down temperatures. Look for a high of 101 on Saturday and 97 degrees on Sunday.

Early next week, bigger weather changes arrive with the arrival of an area of low pressure dropping down from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will drop to the 80s for most of the week, with rain and high elevation snow possible. At this point, Phoenix has just a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll keep you updated as we get closer as the storm track and development may change.

