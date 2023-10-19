Record heat for Phoenix today; big cool down incoming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunny and hot conditions across Arizona today. The average high in Phoenix this time of year is 88 degrees. The Valley will climb instead to 104 degrees this afternoon, setting a new record for today’s date.

Record heat is expected again Friday with another afternoon high of 104 degrees, and our overnight lows in the mid 70s are also at record levels for the warmest lows experienced this time of year in Phoenix. Unseasonably strong pressure over our region is expected to finally weaken over the weekend, gradually bringing down temperatures. Look for a high of 101 on Saturday and 97 degrees on Sunday.

Early next week, bigger weather changes arrive with the arrival of an area of low pressure dropping down from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will drop to the 80s for most of the week, with rain and high elevation snow possible. At this point, Phoenix has just a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll keep you updated as we get closer as the storm track and development may change.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.