Real estate scams are a real problem in Sedona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Buying and selling property is a huge milestone for anyone. So when someone gets a call about someone else trying to sell their land, that’s a nightmare scenario for sellers and realtors.

Sedona realtor Carol Roehner started dealing with real estate scams a year and a half ago. She said her first case of it was when she saw a friend had listed their property. “I said ‘hey I see you’ve got your lot for sale I hope it goes well,’” Roehner said. “And I immediately received a phone call saying ‘what are you talking about I’m not selling my lot’”

Scammers pose as homeowners trying to sell their property. They call local realtors claiming to be the owners of the property but do everything virtually. “They want to often communicate by WhatsApp or Google Voicemail,” Roehner said. “And they always want their documents emailed to them. They never want to meet in person.”

But these scammers usually don’t go after finished homes, instead trying to sell empty lots. “The tend to target properties that are free and clear because they don’t want a loan payout they want the cash from the sale.”

The FBI said in 2021, more than 13,500 people in total lost over 350 million dollars to rental or real estate scams. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has put out warnings about an uptick in scams. The FBI has also noted an increase in these types of scams. Roehner said the scammers keep coming up with more convincing ways to scam people. “So they provide a driver’s license and they will take photos from online and put them on the driver’s license,” she said. “So they’re constantly improving.”

The county also offers an Eagle Fraud Guard program, which monitors when documents are filed under their name. “They can do a Google Alert with their property address so if they see something come up they’re aware of it,” Roehner said. “Or they can claim their property on Zillow would be another recommendation that I have.”

Thankfully, no one in Sedona has gone through with a scammer sale, but this has happened in Arizona before. Just earlier this year, a Tucson man’s property was sold for $200,000 dollars without his knowledge. You can find more information on how to protect yourself from scams here.

