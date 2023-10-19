Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix woman receives prestigious award, gives back to youth tennis community

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
She was awarded as the USTA Southwest Champion of Equality. (Sponsored by Papa Murphy)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re shining a light on a Valley woman who’s doing Something Good.

Phoenix resident Leslie Banks was among the 16 trailblazing woman to receive the US Open’s inaugural Champions of Equality honor at this year’s US Open in Flushing, NY. Leslie runs the local nonprofit “Serve the Future” which teaches tennis to students who could not otherwise afford to play, raising money for clothing, racquets and shoes through donations.

Banks joined Good Morning Arizona to talk about the achievement. Watch in the player above.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

.
Phoenix woman is giving back to the tennis youth community
The former Sun Devils and Cardinals quarterback is one of two grand marshals for this year's...
Jake Plummer named grand marshal for Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade
Phoenix firefighters are wearing their D-backs gear while on duty, but so are fire crews in...
Diamondbacks pride is everywhere; even the firefighters in Yuma
Eateries all around Chase Field are getting ready for a busy couple of nights as all eyes are...
Downtown Phoenix restaurants ready to feed hungry fans during Game 3