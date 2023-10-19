Phoenix woman receives prestigious award, gives back to youth tennis community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re shining a light on a Valley woman who’s doing Something Good.

Phoenix resident Leslie Banks was among the 16 trailblazing woman to receive the US Open’s inaugural Champions of Equality honor at this year’s US Open in Flushing, NY. Leslie runs the local nonprofit “Serve the Future” which teaches tennis to students who could not otherwise afford to play, raising money for clothing, racquets and shoes through donations.

Banks joined Good Morning Arizona to talk about the achievement. Watch in the player above.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.