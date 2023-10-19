Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

More than 300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas war cease-fire

Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are...
Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are detained by U.S. Capitol Police during a protest inside the Cannon House Office Building at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 300 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish advocacy groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, poured into a congressional office building on Wednesday. They wore shirts that read “Jews say cease fire now” and they chanted “let Gaza live” and “not in my name” before they were detained by Capitol Police.

Demonstrations are not allowed inside Capitol buildings, and police said they warned the crowd gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building to stop before they began making the arrests.

The 305 people arrested for illegally demonstrating were subsequently released and those charged with assault were held in custody pending an appearance before a judge.

A few liberal members of Congress have been pushing for a resolution in the latest Hamas-Israel war, saying that Israeli bombardment of civilians in Gaza is leading to a humanitarian crisis.

The protesters were never in the U.S. Capitol, as some falsely stated on social media.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish

Latest News

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
Last year, Mitchell’s office saw more than 4,000 domestic violence reports.
Maricopa County attorney, other leaders promise help for domestic violence victims
Bad Bunny performs at the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla....
Bad Bunny coming to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix next February
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a...
74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident