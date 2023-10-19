Maricopa County attorney, other leaders promise help for domestic violence victims

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during a news conference on Wednesday that she is promising to prosecute domestic violence offenders. “The police and Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will do everything in our power to hold the abuser accountable for what they have done,” she said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Mitchell was joined by other community leaders to offer support and resources to the community. County Attorney Mitchell says she’s joining forces with local domestic violence shelters to bring awareness to a crime that’s often under-reported.

Last year, Mitchell’s office saw more than 4,000 domestic violence reports. To break that down, that’s more than 10 a day. And unfortunately, many children are witnesses to the abuse. Some cases can even turn deadly. The county says it’s on track to have similar numbers this year.

But there is help. Mitchell says the first step in getting out of a bad situation is to ask for help. One survivor of domestic violence says it was the shame of being a victim that held her back. But she’s grateful for the people wanting to help. “Living as a victim of domestic violence felt impossible. And becoming a survivor was so hard. But now I get to live. I get to thrive. You may be a victim now and if you are, please hear this: there are resources. There are supports. There are people who care, people like me, people that will listen that will help, that will remind you that you are worthy of love, of help, and of life,” said a domestic violence survivor who only wanted to go by “Mary.”

On the Maricopa County Attorney’s website, there’s a list of resources including an emergency hotline and domestic violence shelters around the Valley. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is also warning domestic violence abusers—get out of the situation or you could face years in prison.

