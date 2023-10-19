Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County attorney, other leaders promise help for domestic violence victims

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and other leaders highlighted the resources for domestic violence victims and promised punishments for abusers.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during a news conference on Wednesday that she is promising to prosecute domestic violence offenders. “The police and Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will do everything in our power to hold the abuser accountable for what they have done,” she said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Mitchell was joined by other community leaders to offer support and resources to the community. County Attorney Mitchell says she’s joining forces with local domestic violence shelters to bring awareness to a crime that’s often under-reported.

Last year, Mitchell’s office saw more than 4,000 domestic violence reports. To break that down, that’s more than 10 a day. And unfortunately, many children are witnesses to the abuse. Some cases can even turn deadly. The county says it’s on track to have similar numbers this year.

But there is help. Mitchell says the first step in getting out of a bad situation is to ask for help. One survivor of domestic violence says it was the shame of being a victim that held her back. But she’s grateful for the people wanting to help. “Living as a victim of domestic violence felt impossible. And becoming a survivor was so hard. But now I get to live. I get to thrive. You may be a victim now and if you are, please hear this: there are resources. There are supports. There are people who care, people like me, people that will listen that will help, that will remind you that you are worthy of love, of help, and of life,” said a domestic violence survivor who only wanted to go by “Mary.”

On the Maricopa County Attorney’s website, there’s a list of resources including an emergency hotline and domestic violence shelters around the Valley. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is also warning domestic violence abusers—get out of the situation or you could face years in prison.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

There’s no single tool that is standard for all firefighters to use while battling EV fires,...
Why electric vehicle fires are a real pain point for Arizona firefighters
An Arizona athlete creates magnets in support of Israel emergency response crews.
Arizona athlete creates magnets in support of Israel emergency response crews
He was certified traffic control operator and main provider for his family.
Friends of construction worker killed while working in Mesa plea for safe driving
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and other leaders highlighted the resources for...
Community leaders, Maricopa County attorney promises help for DV victims