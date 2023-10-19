Man shot near west Phoenix convenience store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

It happened near a QuickTrip store at 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m., but police have not said what led up to the shooting. Investigators say the suspect left the area before officers arrived. Officers are currently investigating the shooting.

Investigators say the man is expected to survive his injuries.

