Man shot near west Phoenix convenience store

Police in Phoenix are looking into a shooting that left a man injured Thursday afternoon near a...
Police in Phoenix are looking into a shooting that left a man injured Thursday afternoon near a QuickTrip store.(AZFamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

It happened near a QuickTrip store at 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m., but police have not said what led up to the shooting. Investigators say the suspect left the area before officers arrived. Officers are currently investigating the shooting.

Investigators say the man is expected to survive his injuries.

