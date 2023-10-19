Your Life
Man dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in north Phoenix.

Around 1:30 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road, arriving to find a man lying on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver stopped following the collision. Detectives are investigating, but no other details have been released.

