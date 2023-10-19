Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of shooting, killing twin brother at home in Surprise

Michael A. Leone, 58, is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and...
Michael A. Leone, 58, is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing his twin brother.(Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A man is in jail for shooting his twin brother to death Wednesday afternoon in Surprise, court documents allege. Michael Angelo Leone, 58, is facing charges including second-degree murder.

Just after noon. Wednesday, police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at a home on 174th Avenue near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane. According to court documents, Leone had called 911 saying his brother had shot at him, stabbed him, and held a knife to his face during a confrontation and that he returned fire. Officers arrived and detained Leone, who was waiting outside. Police then found the man’s brother dead in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds to the right side of his back. Police have not released the victim’s name, but records show he was shot inside his home.

Per documents, the victim had a valid Order of Protection against his brother, stating that there should be no contact and that Leone should not “possess, receive or purchase any firearms.” After being transported to the police station for questioning, Leone reportedly told officers he was aware of the order. However, a few weeks ago, his brother invited him to stay at his home because Leone was homeless.

Leone reportedly told investigators that while staying at the Surprise home, his brother periodically threatened him by pointing guns and knives at him. However, he said he continued to stay there due to his circumstances. Leone said that his brother woke him up on Wednesday morning while “acting erratically” and told him to leave. Per documents, Leone said his brother continued threatening and assaulting him for the next few hours before pulling out a handgun and shooting at him. He reportedly told detectives he was armed with a handgun and returned fire because “he was in fear for his life.”

It’s unclear if police found evidence supporting Leone’s claims of being threatened or shot at leading up to the deadly shooting. In addition to second-degree murder, Leone was also booked for possessing a weapon by a prohibited person and failing to comply with a court order.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

Debbie Patella thought she found a great deal on tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
Arizona Swiftie scammed with fake concert tickets
Excessive heat could mean death for many in the Valley.
Maricopa Co. matches heat death record with 425 confirmed; nearly 200 under investigation
File image.
Lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 sold in Phoenix, northern Arizona
.
Phoenix woman is giving back to the tennis youth community