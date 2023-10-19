Man accused of shooting, killing twin brother at home in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail for shooting his twin brother to death Wednesday afternoon in Surprise, court documents allege. Michael Angelo Leone, 58, is facing charges including second-degree murder.

Just after noon. Wednesday, police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at a home on 174th Avenue near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane. According to court documents, Leone had called 911 saying his brother had shot at him, stabbed him, and held a knife to his face during a confrontation and that he returned fire. Officers arrived and detained Leone, who was waiting outside. Police then found the man’s brother dead in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds to the right side of his back. Police have not released the victim’s name, but records show he was shot inside his home.

Per documents, the victim had a valid Order of Protection against his brother, stating that there should be no contact and that Leone should not “possess, receive or purchase any firearms.” After being transported to the police station for questioning, Leone reportedly told officers he was aware of the order. However, a few weeks ago, his brother invited him to stay at his home because Leone was homeless.

Leone reportedly told investigators that while staying at the Surprise home, his brother periodically threatened him by pointing guns and knives at him. However, he said he continued to stay there due to his circumstances. Leone said that his brother woke him up on Wednesday morning while “acting erratically” and told him to leave. Per documents, Leone said his brother continued threatening and assaulting him for the next few hours before pulling out a handgun and shooting at him. He reportedly told detectives he was armed with a handgun and returned fire because “he was in fear for his life.”

It’s unclear if police found evidence supporting Leone’s claims of being threatened or shot at leading up to the deadly shooting. In addition to second-degree murder, Leone was also booked for possessing a weapon by a prohibited person and failing to comply with a court order.

