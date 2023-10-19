Your Life
Lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 sold in Phoenix, northern Arizona

File image.
File image.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Check those numbers! Two lucky lottery players bought tickets worth tens of thousands of dollars in the Valley and northern Arizona.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Phoenix QuikTrip store, located near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Wednesday’s winning numbers were 1, 4, 13, 35, 58 and Powerball 24.

There was also an even bigger jackpot-winning ticket purchased a couple of hours north of the Valley. A Fantasy 5 ticket worth $96,001 was sold at a Safeway store along Highway 89 in Chino Valley. The Fantasy 5 winning numbers from Wednesday were 8, 9, 15, 26 and 37.

Learn more about the Arizona Lottery here.

