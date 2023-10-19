Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How to avoid buyer’s remorse with a home purchase

64% surveyed said they were willing to compromise on wants to increase affordability
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 12% of Americans regretted not getting a better mortgage rate on their home, according to a Bankrate survey.

Jeff Ostrowski, a Bankrate.com analyst, said the real estate market over the past two years has made a lot of buyers rush into decisions, leading many to experience buyer’s remorse.

“Unlike buying a house, unlike buying other things like a car or a TV, a house is not an impulse buy,” Ostrowski said. “And it takes a while to resell if you decide you don’t really like it and there’s no money back guarantee, there’s no return shipping.”

Ostrowski said one reason buyers often feel remorse is because they feel like their budget is really squeezed – not just by the mortgage payment, but also because of the add-on costs of owning, like homeowner’s insurance, property taxes and even unexpected repairs or maintenance.

“One thing hinges on how far you’re moving. So, if you’re moving to another part of the country, the best advice is to not buy in a place that you’ve never really experienced,” Ostrowski said. “So, if you’re moving across country, rent for six months or a year and just figure out what you like, what you don’t like, what neighborhood you want to live in.”

He also told buyers to be realistic about what they want. A lot of buyers get homes in neighborhoods that maybe weren’t their first choice.

Ostrowski’s best advice? If you are unsure about a house, air on the side of caution and wait before making an offer – don’t rush.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan says he’s still running for House gavel, but there’s no plan for next action
Excessive heat could mean death for many in the Valley.
Maricopa Co. matches heat death record with 425 confirmed; nearly 200 under investigation
Heman Bekele, a ninth grader at W.T. Woodson High School in Annandale, won the 2023 3M Young...
14-year-old named America’s Top Young Scientist for creating soap that treats skin cancer
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine