Fuzzy onions and strawberries, meds on prep table found at Phoenix-area restaurants

By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 19, 2023

Surf City Sandwich - 5482 S Power Rd, Gilbert

3 violations

  • Eggs on top of raw tomatoes and bacon
  • Ranch dressing not kept at proper temperature
  • Cheese sauce not kept hot enough

Knockout Cafe - 325 W Elliot Rd, Tempe

3 violations

  • Trays of bread budding with fuzzy growth that looked like mold
  • Chicken, pork and potato salad not held at proper temperature
  • Dishes not cleaned correctly

Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill - 2218 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert

3 violations

  • Shredded cheese and tomatoes not kept cold enough
  • Dishes not cleaning properly
  • Prep table not at proper temperature

Nektar Juice Bar - 4340 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

  • White, fuzzy organic growth on strawberries
  • Employee not washing dishes properly
  • Liquid restroom cleaner stored above clean dishes

Kay’s Kafe - 3401 S. 43rd Ave, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Boxes of onions with organic matter growth
  • Raw chicken stored above raw bacon
  • Pork sausage patties not kept cold enough
  • Bottle of medicine stored on top of prep table
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

Pho 45 Express2844 N 43rd Avenue, Phoenix
Cracker Barrel1209 N Litchfield Road, Goodyear
Jersey Mike’s10861 E Baseline Road, Mesa
Snow Fox10659 NW Grand Ave, Sun City
Sok Kim7575 W Cactus Road, Peoria
Raising Canes9935 W McDowell Rd, Avondale

