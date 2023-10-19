Fuzzy onions and strawberries, meds on prep table found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors," considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 19, 2023
Surf City Sandwich - 5482 S Power Rd, Gilbert
3 violations
- Eggs on top of raw tomatoes and bacon
- Ranch dressing not kept at proper temperature
- Cheese sauce not kept hot enough
Knockout Cafe - 325 W Elliot Rd, Tempe
3 violations
- Trays of bread budding with fuzzy growth that looked like mold
- Chicken, pork and potato salad not held at proper temperature
- Dishes not cleaned correctly
Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill - 2218 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert
3 violations
- Shredded cheese and tomatoes not kept cold enough
- Dishes not cleaning properly
- Prep table not at proper temperature
Nektar Juice Bar - 4340 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
3 violations
- White, fuzzy organic growth on strawberries
- Employee not washing dishes properly
- Liquid restroom cleaner stored above clean dishes
Kay’s Kafe - 3401 S. 43rd Ave, Phoenix
4 violations
- Boxes of onions with organic matter growth
- Raw chicken stored above raw bacon
- Pork sausage patties not kept cold enough
- Bottle of medicine stored on top of prep table
Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score
|Pho 45 Express
|2844 N 43rd Avenue, Phoenix
|Cracker Barrel
|1209 N Litchfield Road, Goodyear
|Jersey Mike’s
|10861 E Baseline Road, Mesa
|Snow Fox
|10659 NW Grand Ave, Sun City
|Sok Kim
|7575 W Cactus Road, Peoria
|Raising Canes
|9935 W McDowell Rd, Avondale
