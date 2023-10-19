Fuzzy onions and strawberries, meds on prep table found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 19, 2023

Surf City Sandwich - 5482 S Power Rd, Gilbert

3 violations

Eggs on top of raw tomatoes and bacon

Ranch dressing not kept at proper temperature

Cheese sauce not kept hot enough

Knockout Cafe - 325 W Elliot Rd, Tempe

3 violations

Trays of bread budding with fuzzy growth that looked like mold

Chicken, pork and potato salad not held at proper temperature

Dishes not cleaned correctly

Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill - 2218 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert

3 violations

Shredded cheese and tomatoes not kept cold enough

Dishes not cleaning properly

Prep table not at proper temperature

Nektar Juice Bar - 4340 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

White, fuzzy organic growth on strawberries

Employee not washing dishes properly

Liquid restroom cleaner stored above clean dishes

Kay’s Kafe - 3401 S. 43rd Ave, Phoenix

4 violations

Boxes of onions with organic matter growth

Raw chicken stored above raw bacon

Pork sausage patties not kept cold enough

Bottle of medicine stored on top of prep table

Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

Pho 45 Express 2844 N 43rd Avenue, Phoenix Cracker Barrel 1209 N Litchfield Road, Goodyear Jersey Mike’s 10861 E Baseline Road, Mesa Snow Fox 10659 NW Grand Ave, Sun City Sok Kim 7575 W Cactus Road, Peoria Raising Canes 9935 W McDowell Rd, Avondale

