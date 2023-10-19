Friends of construction worker killed while working in Mesa plea for safe driving

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Family and friends of 27-year-old Jason Nugent, a certified traffic control operator who was hit and killed by a driver in Mesa, are pleading for people to pay attention and drive safely on the roads. Raul Salazar met Nugent when he started middle school. They soon became best friends.

“Jason was very welcoming. I remember he was the first one to crack a joke and that opened the door. From there, we developed a good relationship,” said Salazar.

Salazar said the friendship turned into a brotherhood. Nugent’s goofy personality would bring a smile to anyone’s face. Nugent was a loving husband and father. He had two daughters, a 6-year-old and a 1-month-old. In September, Nugent turned 27. On Tuesday, he lost his life. “I can’t process what has actually happened. For me, in my mind, I don’t understand when I try to think that I’ll never see him again,” said Salazar.

Salazar said he received a text letting him know Nugent was hit by a driver while working at a road construction site near Main Street and Greenfield Road in Mesa. Salazar is also a certified traffic control operator, but was working at a different site that day.

Investigators said a driver was trying to avoid hitting another car that was making a turn before swerving into the construction work zone and striking Nugent. The driver stayed to speak with investigators while Jason was rushed to the hospital. He later died. “I know this is a risky job, and we put our lives on the line, but I never could’ve imagined in a million years that it would’ve been one of us,” said Salazar.

Police said Nugent was wearing a traffic vest and placing cones at the site. We’re told the driver was not impaired but could still face charges.

Salazar put together a memorial in his living room for his best friend. He placed Nugent’s work clothes, tools, flowers, a candle and his cooler signed by coworkers on a table. He also placed a beer at the memorial. “I just figured I’ll have one last drink with my buddy,” he said. Salazar later read through Nugent’s work notebook.

He understands road construction slows drivers down, but hopes his best friend’s death will not be in vain. He wants to remind drivers rushing to get home that road crews also have a family waiting for them. “Before it’s too late, have a little consideration when you’re out there driving across in those work zones,” said Salazar.

Coworkers and friends have started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and Nugent’s family, as he was the main provider.

