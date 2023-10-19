Dysart Unified schools launching EMT training program for high school seniors

SURPRISE, ARIZ. (3TV/CBS 5) - With college becoming more and more expensive, your kids may be considering an alternative to a traditional four-year school. Now the Dysart Unified School District is launching a new program to train high schoolers to become EMT’s once they graduate.

The district says it will begin in August 2024 at Valley Vista High School. While it helps students get into the workforce right away, the district’s CTE director says it also helps the employers struggling to hire. “There’s a job shortage out there now. So our programs that we have within our high schools and throughout the state of Arizona, we’re creating a workforce for the new businesses that are coming into town,” said Jim Grieshaber.

The EMT program will be one year and available for Dysart seniors in high school. They will be trained by the Surprise Fire-Medical Department. After the training they can sit for their EMT test to get certified and get to work right after high school.

The district says it will start next August and applications open up within the next few months. Grieshaber says city officials reached out to him as the city continues to grow. “The eastside has always been the big growth area,” he said. “Now if you drive out west and you see all of the business that are going in. We need to make sure we have a workforce to meet the demand so businesses want to come to Arizona.”

While this is just one of the CTE programs offered by the district, he says healthcare is one of the biggest industries that needs employees right now. If you are interested, Dysart Schools is having a Career & College expo on Thursday night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the district office located at 15802 N. Parkview Place, near Greenway Road, in Surprise.

