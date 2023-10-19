Deadly crash closes northbound I-17 near Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed north of Camp Verde while Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers investigate a deadly crash

There were initial reports of a crash around 8:30 a.m. near milepost 293 near McGuireville Road, just north of town. Details are limited, but troopers confirmed the wreck involved two vehicles and that at least one person was killed. Detectives are now working to learn what led up to the crash.

Travelers in the area are being asked to avoid the area for the next several hours and to expect heavy delays. At this time, there is no estimated time for when the freeway could reopen. All southbound lanes are unaffected. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.