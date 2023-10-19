Cross stolen from Bisbee Church, authorities searching tunnels for answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Down at Bisbee, officials and church leaders are looking for any clues after a cross was discovered missing at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Church leaders on Monday woke up and carried out their day, business as usual. It wasn’t until Tuesday that they noticed a cross usually placed at the center main altar was gone.

“Well, I was surprised in the sense that someone was bold enough to take it off the altar,” said office manager Benjamin Saenz.

“We took an extensive look and once I coordinated with Decontonni and some of the other folks that open up the church and close it, I then called law enforcement to get involved.”

A traveler actually visited the church Monday morning and took a picture with the cross, leading officials to believe the cross was taken sometime between the late morning and the evening when the church closed.

The first days of the investigation were productive, with Bisbee Police first checking the entire property and even throughout the city, checking nearby addresses and the underground tunnels running through.

Nearby cameras offered a clue.

“They went through the cameras and determined that there was an individual standing out front in a vehicle,” Saenz said. “And then from that, they started looking in the tunnels that are underneath Bisbee to make sure it won’t be found there.”

The cross itself is quite an elaborate ornament. Standing at two feet tall and one and a half feet wide, the gold-plated cross stood proudly on the main altar for all to see.

Now, an empty resting spot remains in its place. The missing cross holds more weight in the community than an ordinary lost item.

“Something so sacred was taken from us, and that can be replaced, but whoever took it, we’re hoping they’re remorseful and will return it,” said Joseph Saba, a retired priest in Bisbee.

“That cross has been here for over 100 years, and as a student of St. Patrick’s school, right next door, I remember being told by one of the sisters what the cross represented and meant.”

For now, St. Patrick’s is keeping their doors closed and will only open them for scheduled services. New security measures like cameras are also being considered.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Bisbee Police Department or St. Patrick’s Church.

