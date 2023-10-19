Couple found shot to death in Wickenburg home

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a couple was found shot to death this week at their Wickenburg home.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., Wickenburg police were called to a home on Santa Fe Drive about an unknown medical issue. Inside the home, officers found an elderly couple lying in bed, both dead from gunshot wounds. Police say one of them was holding a gun. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man died a short time later at the hospital. Their names have not been released.

Wickenburg detectives are investigating with help from Peoria police crime technicians. Police have not indicated if it’s being treated as a murder-suicide.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.