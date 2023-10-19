Your Life
Couple found shot to death in Wickenburg home

Police found the couple dead after responding to an unknown medical call Wednesday night.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating after a couple was found shot to death this week at their Wickenburg home.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., Wickenburg police were called to a home on Santa Fe Drive about an unknown medical issue. Inside the home, officers found an elderly couple lying in bed, both dead from gunshot wounds. Police say one of them was holding a gun. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man died a short time later at the hospital. Their names have not been released.

Wickenburg detectives are investigating with help from Peoria police crime technicians. Police have not indicated if it’s being treated as a murder-suicide.

