California flight school owner knew 2 victims in Williams plane crash

A flight school is mourning the loss of two of its former members who was killed when a plane went down near the Williams Airport.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A flight community is in mourning following a deadly plane crash in Williams. “They were fine additions to the program. They were both very well-liked and it’s hit this flight school very hard,” said Philip Thalheimer, the owner of San Diego Flight Training International.

Williams police released the names of two of the three victims, the pilot 31-year-old Hyemoon Kim from South Korea and 44-year-old Christopher Evans from La Mesa, California. They had ties to San Diego flight school. “Both of them actually started and learned to fly here. Chris went through the complete program to the point he became a flight instructor and was a very good one and very popular,” said Thalheimer.

Thalheimer said news of the crash hit them hard as it’s a small community. He said Kim would go by Neil during his time in the states. “Neil was just a really funny and fun guy to be around. Loved the Padres, hated the Dodgers. I knew Neil mostly as a student was just really a bubbly kind of guy,” Thalheimer said.

Thalheimer said Evans was a student turned instructor for the school. He said his goal was to eventually become a commercial airline pilot. “People enjoyed being around him. He was very dedicated. He studied very hard during his training. He was a little bit older than the other students here so this was a career change for him,” Thalheimer said.

According to FlightAware, Kim took off from the North Las Vegas Airport just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses in Williams said they heard issues with a plane before it eventually crashed, killing the three onboard. Thalheimer said the flight had no relation to their school but it was common for the two to take off on trips during their off time to log more flight hours. This is needed to become a commercial airline pilot. “Chris took a long weekend and went with his friend; the two of them are close. From what I understand they rented an airplane from southern San Diego. We’ll miss them. They added to the community here,” Thalheimer said.

The police are working to notify the family of the third victim. Once they do they said they will release their name. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash.

