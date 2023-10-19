Your Life
Bad Bunny coming to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix next February

Bad Bunny performs at the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla....
Bad Bunny performs at the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- International superstar Bad Bunny has announced dates for its “Most Wanted” tour slated to start next year in Salt Lake City. And one of his stops will be the Valley.

According to LiveNation, the 31-city North America arena tour kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Utah’s Delta Center before making two-night stops in Las Vegas and Phoenix. In the Valley of the Sun, he’ll perform at the Footprint Center on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28

Last week, Bad Bunny’s “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” became the most-streamed album in a single day. The three-time GRAMMY winner went out on a tour break in 2023 after selling out stages across America in 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Registrations for tickets is open through Sunday, Oct. 22 at MostWantedTour.com.

