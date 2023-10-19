Your Life
ASU seeing spike in older adults going back to school, heads special program

ASU is seeing more older students enroll in classes now that it heads the Age-Friendly University Global Network.
By Holly Bock
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona State University is seeing a big spike in older adults, 40+ years old, going back to school to get their degrees. The university has officially taken over a network geared towards increasing educational opportunities for people from all walks of life.

Forty-seven-year-old Ysenia Palma is going to college for the very first time. It’s something she says wasn’t in the cards for her when she was younger. “When I was a teenager, I became pregnant at 17, so it took me in a different direction,” she said. “I had two children, was working full time.”

But four years ago, her mother passed and she realized life was short. “I realized if I want change, I have to make it for myself now,” she said. “It’s a desire I’ve always had and never have been able to pursue that until now.”

Palma is one of thousands pursuing higher education at age 40 or older at ASU. The university is now the head of the Age-Friendly University Global Network. It’s an organization focused on helping provide education for all ages. Aaron Guest is an assistant professor at ASU leading the network. “It was based in Dublin City, Europe for the first 10 years and we have, within the last year, taken over management and operations and services,” Guest said.

ASU has seen a 150% increase in enrollment of students 40 years and older over the last 10 years. That number was around 5,000 then, and now, it’s nearly 13,000. “I know I’ve taught classes with 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds mixed with 40-, 50-, 60- and 70-year-olds taking classes together,” Guest said.

He says the age gap introduces new aspects of their courses and teaching. “Because we’re able to pull on people’s lived experiences and add to what we are talking about, often in the theoretical, but make it applied,” he said.

The network is not major-specific and some students have never been to college before or may have started but never finished. “I’m studying psychology and I hope to graduate in 2025,” Palma said.

For her, this has been made possible through scholarships, like All-USA Academic and Nina Mason Pulliam, and dedication. Going to school four times a week, and being part of the Barrett Honors College at ASU, she plans to become a therapist or counselor. “My life has changed so tremendously up to this point. To wrap my head around it, it almost feels surreal now and I can only imagine when I’m finally there and get my degree. It’ll be amazing. I’m realizing my dream now, a little later in life but that’s OK. I’m doing it and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

