Arizona Swiftie scammed with fake concert tickets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For Swifties like Josie, Taylor Swift’s show was the concert of a lifetime. That’s why her mom, Debbie Patella, searched high and low for tickets to the Eras Tour. “Several came up on Craigslist,” she said. “I was checking them out. I never bought anything on Craigslist before.”

Patella was skeptical but hopeful to make her 10-year-old’s wildest dreams come true. “I sent them an email, then they sent me a text message, and we went back and forth and negotiated the prices,” she said. “I saw where the tickets were. They sent me a picture of the tickets, and then we proceeded to agree on the amount that I was going to pay, so I was excited!”

The seller asked her to pay with Zelle, so Patella called her bank. “I said, ‘What if they don’t send me the tickets and I sent them the money?’” Debbie recalled asking. “’Debbie, you are protected,’” was the answer. She says two different bank employees told her the same thing, so she sent $800 in two transactions. The bank stopped a third.

“Next thing you know, fraud. Everything is frozen. We need to review this Zelle transaction,” Patella said. “I’m all in la la land that I’m going to Taylor Swift and I have amazing tickets, you know?”

The tickets weren’t real. The money was gone. And the bank refused to replace the lost money. “I was sad. I went through the emotions of it,” Patella said. “Thank goodness I hadn’t told my daughter that we were going yet, and then thank goodness I found other seats.”

For Patella, it was Taylor Swift tickets. For baseball fans, it could be Diamondbacks tickets for the team’s improbable postseason run. There haven’t been any reports of counterfeit tickets for recent games, the D-backs told On Your Side, but the risk remains for any event that requires tickets. According to the Better Business Bureau, it has received 25,945 complaints about issues with tickets to events across the country since January 2022. Some people ended up with bogus digital tickets or tickets someone else was already using. Others sent money for tickets and didn’t get anything in return.

“There are scams out there,” said Gary Adler, the executive director of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. “Don’t pay cash for a ticket. Try not to buy a ticket outside a venue,” Adler said. “Do your homework about who you’re buying from and also the price.” According to the NATB, consumers should also look for a money-back guarantee from a ticket reseller, avoid buying tickets on an unsecured website, and watch out for deals that seem too good to be true. They’re lessons Patella learned all too well.

In Arizona, it is legal to resell tickets. Within 200 feet of the venue, the tickets must be sold for face value or less. Beyond 200 feet, the tickets can be sold for any price.

