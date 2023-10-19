Arizona Science Center breaks world record for largest egg drop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a very exciting day for the Arizona Science Center as they completed the largest egg drop in the world! The experiment was composed of nearly 290 eggs, each carefully and methodically placed on a table. “Our setup includes a glass of water with a Syntra platter on top. We got plastic tubes that had to be a certain diameter and a certain height to be within the record dimensions, and then we’re using real eggs,” said Sari Custer, the chief of science and curiosity at the Arizona Science Center.

The experiment took the science center months to perfect. “For us, it’s been weeks of prep and making sure the team has the right setup, looking at the previous attempt, trying to see if we can do it a little bigger and better,” said Custer. The ultimate goal of this world record was to get as many eggs in the cup of water without breaking them. “We’re going to knock our support underneath them. Gravity is going to make them drop straight down. But you might think they fly away when you knock out the supports in the direction, but really they go into the glass right below,” Custer said.

Once everything was set up and complete, an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records was on the scene to make sure everything was done correctly. “I’m going to be taking pictures and taking video and observing that all is arranged and said for this official attempt.”

The science center successfully beat the world record with 155 eggs. The last world record was set by Kelly Rippa and Ryan Secrest at 138 eggs. You can now find the Arizona Science Center in the official Guinness World Record book. “We want to be able to inspire folks to go home and do science because Guinness world records show that anyone can break a world record here,” Custer said.

