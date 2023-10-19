Arizona athlete creates magnets to support Israel

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, those in the Valley are doing what they can to make their voices heard. A former Valley softball player is using magnets to try and make a difference.

After T Schoen (formerly Statman) played at Horizon High School and then at the University of Arizona, she played softball for the Israeli national team. When the attacks started to escalate last week, T, whose parents own a magnet and button company called Better Magnets, started to think about how she could help raise money to help those in Israel.

“It’s just a special, special place,” T said. When she first visited Israel in 2017 to play softball in the Maccabiah Games, it didn’t take her long to realize she had found a new home. “Just a really great experience of being there,” she said.

So when T and her husband Josh (whom she met while playing softball in Israel) witnessed the deadly war happening in Israel last week from across the globe, it was tough to process. “It really hit hard to home,” Josh said. “Both of us are Jewish (and) have known Israel as our homeland pretty much forever. It’s pretty hard to see all the awful things that have happened there.”

As T and Josh checked in on their friends in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), they wanted to do more than just show their support through their words or social media posts. They wanted to do something that could make a financial impact. Something that would stick. That’s when Better Magnets came into play.

Each unique Israeli-themed magnet costs somewhere between six and seven dollars, with all proceeds going to Magen David Adom, a nonprofit that supports Israel’s first responders. “To help raise money so that they have the ability to help Israeli, Muslim, Arab lives for anything that happens in Israel,” Josh said.

T and Josh expected their family and friends to buy a few magnets. What they didn’t expect was to sell over 100 all across the United States just two days after they were officially available to purchase. “We’re just going to continue to keep it up,” T said. “And it’s been just amazing the support that we’ve had thus far. We would love to sell ten thousand of these so we can just support more.”

For those interested in purchasing some of these magnets, you can do so here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.