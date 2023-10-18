Yuma prepares for 7th annual Mayors’ International Bike Ride

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mayors across Yuma County and local tribe leaders are gearing up for the 7th annual Mayors’ International Bike Ride. The public is invited to join the free event, which is happening this Saturday. The first 400 riders will receive a free t-shirt.

It’s an approximately 20-mile bike ride that starts in Yuma at the Civic Center. Cyclists participating will then bike through Gadsden, Somerton, San Luis, Arizona and then cross into Mexico. That’s where the finish line will be, in San Luis Rio, Colorado.

The Mayor of Yuma said hundreds participate every year, and they’re expecting a big turnout. Law enforcement officials will lead cyclists through the entire route, making it a safe ride for families.

Mayor Douglas said it’s an inclusive ride that builds community and eliminates barriers. “It’s really about demonstrating how our community works. We routinely work across the border. People live on different sides of the border, our families, our economy, and this is one way we can demonstrate that and really bring people from all over to help experience that,” he said.

Yuma County’s public bus system, YCAT, will be offering free rides back to Yuma for those who are too tired to ride back. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Yuma Civic Center.

