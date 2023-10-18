Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY - Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE DEPT, NAVAIR, CNN
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of reports of UFOs to the U.S. government is increasing.

Dozens of reports have been received each month, and thousands more are expected in the near future, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.

The majority of the reports turned out to be balloons or drones, but some require further investigation and might even be objects used to spy on the U.S.

One reason for the increase in reports is the Federal Aviation Administration starting to provide information to The Pentagon.

The Pentagon is preparing two new portals for submissions: One for historical sightings from current or former government employees and contractors and a second for public submissions of new reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

Rani, a 27-year-old female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after her herd...
Elephant dies at zoo after herd became agitated from a dog running loose
Two of three people inside a car died as a result of Monday night's crash.
Man dies days after east Phoenix crash that also claimed life of young woman
Palestinian U.N. ambassador Riyad Mansour, background right, addresses members of the U.N....
US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say