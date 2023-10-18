Your Life
Uptown Hippie creates clothes with a purpose in Old Town Scottsdale

Their clothing is inspired by the state’s unique landscape.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Uptown Hippie started in 2018 and is proud to call Arizona home. Joe and Hannah Gard, a brother-sister duo, are the founders and owners. Their clothing is inspired by the state’s unique landscape, and they strive to capture the spirit of the Grand Canyon State in their designs. From day one, they have focused on creating clothing with a purpose – to inspire positivity, spread kindness, and encourage you to be your best self. Joe and Hannah firmly believe in sustainability and ethical practices. All of their products are made in factories that adhere to Fair Labor Association guidelines and workplace code of conduct, bringing together quality and integrity!

What they are most proud of at Uptown Hippie is the trees they plant every time you purchase with them. This helps rebuild natural landscapes destroyed by deforestation, helps create jobs, and protects ecosystems! With every purchase you make, trees are planted in countries around the world.

When you wear Uptown Hippie, you’re not just wearing a piece of clothing – you’re embracing a lifestyle that values freedom, exploration, and love. So join them on their journey and let Uptown Hippie inspire you to discover new horizons. They are beyond grateful for your love and support!

Uptown Hippie | 480-901-2414 | 7142 E 5th Ave Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | www.uptownhippie.com | Instagram: @uptownhippie

