Trumpet player Jesse McGuire hopes to bring more good luck to the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Jesse McGuire is a professional musician and fan favorite at Chase Field, where he’s played the national anthem at some of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ biggest games. “It means the world to me,” said McGuire. “Tremendous trust and confidence in me and respect. I owe that back to the country and the D-backs, especially.”

McGuire is best known for playing the anthem before Game 7 of the 2001 World Series, when the D-backs beat the New York Yankees. It was a performance that is still being talked about 22 years later. “The Game 7 of the World Series, to me, was just another game until I realized the magnitude of what I just did,” said McGuire. “All of a sudden, it hit me and I almost collapsed between home plate and the dugout on my way back from the field.”

The World Series win created a longtime love affair between the Phoenix trumpet player and D-backs fans everywhere, who consider McGuire to be the team’s good luck charm because of all the big games the team has won when McGuire blows his horn. As a seminary pastor, McGuire is not supposed to believe in luck, but the results speak for themselves. “It just depends on how people feel and what they believe,” said McGuire. “Whatever I can give the team, or any team, to help them get over the hump and win that game, call it what you will, that’s what it is.”

McGuire’s lucky streak was put to the test last week when he played the national anthem before the Diamondbacks playoff game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The D-backs won.

McGuire has now been invited to play the national anthem at Chase Field on Thursday for the D-backs’ National League Championship Series game against the Phillies. He said playing in front of all those fans never gets old. “I will come back as long as they call me,” said McGuire. “If they have to wheel me out and prop me up in front of a mic, I’ll always be available to the Arizona Diamondbacks, forever.”

