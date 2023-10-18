LIVE: Tom Horne to announce program adding nearly 140 school resource officers in Arizona schools

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State Superintendent Tom Horne is expected to address a school resource officer shortage plaguing the state’s schools.

On Tuesday, Horne will be joined by school district leaders from Dysart and Paradise Valley Unified to place 138 police officers in 11 counties throughout Arizona. School officials say it means all 301 positions funded through the school safety program will be filled.

As Arizona’s Family Investigates reported, there has been a renewed push to add more officers to school campuses. The state Board of Education allocated $100 million to increase the number of SRO positions in the state from 190 to about 300. Many districts, however, said they can’t fill many of these roles due to a shortage of available officers in the community. Back in July, Phoenix police said due to being over 500 officers short, they couldn’t fulfill a request to be at roughly 71 schools in Phoenix this year.

“What I am trying to avoid is a catastrophe of 20 kids being killed. It has happened in other states, and it could happen here, but if there’s a policeman to defend them, it won’t happen here,” Horne said during a May 22 news conference.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.