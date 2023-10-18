Scottsdale Police receives $250K grant to help with backlog of DNA-related cases

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Police Department Crime Laboratory got a financial boost to help with its backlog of DNA-linked cases. It received the 2023 DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction grant worth $250,000. The lab has 129 total sexual assault kits in the backlog, with 67 of them being processed. Seventy-one cases involving personal crimes or weapons violations haven’t been completed, with 32 of them in the process. Also in the backlog are 37 property crimes, and 15 of them are currently being worked on.

“Any ongoing cases where our detectives don’t know who the suspect is but we have DNA evidence, those cases get triaged and pushed to the front. That way, our detectives can make sure they are working with our scientists to identify those suspects and hopefully remove them from the community before they can do any harm to anybody else,” said Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin. The items in the backlog have been in the hands of police detectives or investigators for more than 30 days.

Part of the issue is staffing issues. So Scottsdale police say they’ll use the federal grant more to hire an additional person in its Forensic Biology Unit, continue to pay a forensic scientist’s salary that relied on a previous CEBR grant, buy new DNA equipment and supplies and more. It’ll allow DNA samples to be processed more quickly in the 237 cases still in the department’s backlog and enter them into the national FBI database.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.