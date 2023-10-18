RSV shot for babies faces rollout challenges; limited supply in Arizona, nationwide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The RSV shot for all babies under 8-months-old is being rolled out now but many Arizona parents are running into challenges getting the shot. Limited supply, cost and insurance coverage are impacting the rollout, not just in Arizona but nationwide.

Arizona’s Family reached out to a handful of Valley pediatrician offices and most don’t have the shot currently. On its website, Camelback Pediatrics says it’s eager to provide the shot to patients this RSV season but “cannot confirm when or if Beyfortus will be available at our practice.”

The office also says “it’s unclear which insurance providers will cover it—let alone if they will cover the full costs involved.” Right now, Camelback Pediatrics estimates the out-of-pocket expense to be around $600.

Pleasant Pediatrics, which has six locations across the Phoenix area, tells Arizona’s Family the office has the RSV vaccine for babies, but those with private insurance aren’t able to get it right now. It’s currently only available to those on AHCCCS or with no insurance.

Maricopa County Public Health says the department ordered doses as soon as they were available but right now “both the supplier and CDC have put a temporary pause on new orders.” County Health does tell Arizona’s Family a limited number of providers in the county have doses available, but supply is limited.

If parents are looking to vaccinate their young children, here is what Maricopa County Public Health recommends:

Ask your child’s pediatrician if they have the vaccine available

Contact MCDPH at (602) 506-6767 for vaccine opportunities if your child is in one of the two currently-eligible groups (under 8 months of age or babies between 8-19 months who are at an increased risk for the disease)

Contact MCDPH at (602) 506-6767 to be placed on a waiting list

