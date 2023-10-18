Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Release denied for man re-imprisoned after violating parole following 1980s murder conviction

Wideman says he left messages for the doctor for the appointment but law enforcement says he...
Wideman says he left messages for the doctor for the appointment but law enforcement says he didn't try hard enough.(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled a man convicted of killing a teen boy in the 1980s when he was also a teen has to stay in prison after he violated his parole for missing a psychologist appointment. Judge Mark Brain said Jacob Wideman’s rights were not violated when he was rearrested and reimprisoned in 2017. His attorneys plan to appeal. “Jake Wideman was stripped of his parole release status in violation of the law and without just cause,” a written statement from his lawyers said. “The court’s decision is a devastating blow and hard to come to terms with given the undisputable facts and the law as it applies to them. But we want to be clear: this is not the end of this fight. We strongly disagree with the court’s reasoning and conclusion. We will vigorously appeal this flawed decision, and we are confident that justice will prevail.”

Wideman was convicted of stabbing to death 16-year-old Eric Kane while at summer camp in August 1986. Wideman was sentenced to life in prison but was granted parole in 2016. But less than six months later, he was back in prison. That’s because he missed a psychologist appointment he was required to attend. His lawyers say Wideman called the doctor twice and left a message, but the doctor wasn’t in the office. Because of that, he couldn’t schedule the appointment. The parole board didn’t buy it, saying Wideman didn’t try hard enough, so he was sent back to prison in 2017 to serve the rest of his life sentence.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Latest News

A Mesa man suffered severe burns from hot pavement after passing out in July and now has a...
Mesa man suffered 3rd-degree burns from extremely hot pavement
Police say the crimes occurred in the same area near Bell Road between 7th Avenue and 7th Street.
Phoenix Police: 11 Kia and Hyundai break-ins, thefts in one neighborhood last week
Police say 11 cars have been broken into in the last week all in the same neighborhood and it's...
Thieves target cars in north Phoenix neighborhood
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia...
Phillies dominate Diamondbacks 10-0, take Game 2 in NLCS