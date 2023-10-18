Release denied for man re-imprisoned after violating parole following 1980s murder conviction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled a man convicted of killing a teen boy in the 1980s when he was also a teen has to stay in prison after he violated his parole for missing a psychologist appointment. Judge Mark Brain said Jacob Wideman’s rights were not violated when he was rearrested and reimprisoned in 2017. His attorneys plan to appeal. “Jake Wideman was stripped of his parole release status in violation of the law and without just cause,” a written statement from his lawyers said. “The court’s decision is a devastating blow and hard to come to terms with given the undisputable facts and the law as it applies to them. But we want to be clear: this is not the end of this fight. We strongly disagree with the court’s reasoning and conclusion. We will vigorously appeal this flawed decision, and we are confident that justice will prevail.”

Wideman was convicted of stabbing to death 16-year-old Eric Kane while at summer camp in August 1986. Wideman was sentenced to life in prison but was granted parole in 2016. But less than six months later, he was back in prison. That’s because he missed a psychologist appointment he was required to attend. His lawyers say Wideman called the doctor twice and left a message, but the doctor wasn’t in the office. Because of that, he couldn’t schedule the appointment. The parole board didn’t buy it, saying Wideman didn’t try hard enough, so he was sent back to prison in 2017 to serve the rest of his life sentence.

