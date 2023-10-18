Record heat followed by a big cool down for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Triple digit heat continues today with a forecast high of 101 degrees in the Valley. Skies will be sunny with light winds.

Even hotter temperatures are on tap for Thursday and Friday when record breaking heat is expected. Both days will top out near 103 degrees. Saturday will likely bring our last triple digit day of the year with a high of 100 degrees.

The heat finally begins to break on Sunday when temperatures drop to the upper 90s. A bigger change in the weather arrives next week.

A storm system dropping down from the Pacific Northwest will bring cooler temperatures next week, along with rain chances. The highest rain chances at this point look to be in Eastern Arizona, with slight chances for the Valley Monday through Wednesday. A dying hurricane near the Gulf of California could boost rainfall chances. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer. But with or without the rain, cooler and breezier conditions are expected next week with highs likely in the 80s.

