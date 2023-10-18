Phoenix Police: 11 Kia and Hyundai break-ins, thefts in one neighborhood last week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The latest data from Phoenix police shows a 719% increase in the number of Kias stolen and a 412% increase in the number of Hyundais stolen compared to last year.

In the last week, police say there have been 11 cases in the same area near Bell Road between 7th Avenue and 7th Street, where Kias and Hyundais have been stolen, burglarized, or criminals have broken in attempting to steal them.

Two women who have recently had their Kias broken into say it’s a major inconvenience and violation of privacy. Both say they work hard to make their car payments, and dealing with the mess criminals left behind is disheartening and costly.

Broken glass remains where Bailee Roeder typically parks her car. Someone smashed her windshield and messed with her steering wheel in her 2018 Kia Rio a few days ago. “I think it felt more violating that they didn’t steal anything, that they just simply wanted to break things,” she said.

She says it has happened to her twice in the last month at her north Phoenix apartment complex near Bell Road and 7th Street. “It’s frustrating,” said Roeder. “Oh no, my insurance is gonna go up. Oh no, I’m going to have to deal with this. Oh no, I have to pay for it to be fixed.”

Kristen Roberts feels her pain. “There was broken glass everywhere,” she said. Roberts lives in a different apartment complex right across the street that is a gated community, and the same thing happened to her 2013 Kia Soul in the middle of the night over the weekend.

“It’s a little heartbreaking when you get in your car and you don’t have a window,” said Roberts. “They’re doing it just to go joy riding or make problems in people’s lives,” said Roberts.

It’s been a problem thanks partly to a TikTok trend showing teens breaking into, damaging, and stealing Kias and Hyundais with a USB cord. “It does put a burden on the shop load as well,” said Justin Lenocker, service director at Chapman Hyundai Phoenix. He’s seen an increase in these repairs, which he says can cost $1,000 or more.

Kia and Hyundai are offering an anti-theft software upgrade for the millions of impacted vehicles with turn-key ignitions in models from 2011 to 2022. Steering wheel locks can also deter crime. “You fully extend it out, you lock into place. So, that way if they do get in they’re not able to move it,” said Lenocker.

Right now, police are investigating if any of the latest thefts are related and offered some tips on how to discourage thieves from targeting your car.

Park in a well lit area.

Utilize garage parking if available.

Utilize surveillance cameras if available.

Ensure your car is locked and secure when parking it at any location.

Use an anti-theft device such as a vehicle alarm or steering wheel lock to protect your vehicle.

