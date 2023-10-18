Your Life
Phoenix nurse honored for life-saving actions following rollover crash

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley nurse was awarded for her heroic actions that helped save a man’s life this summer. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Fire Department honored Leigh Ann Sondrup, a Valleywise Medical Center nurse, for jumping into action and helping firefighters following a cement truck accident on a Valley freeway.

On July 26, Sondrup had just finished her night shift at Valleywise Medical Center’s emergency department when she witnessed a cement truck roll over on state Route 143 near Sky Harbor. She was headed home ready to begin her vacation but ended up being in the right place at the right time. The driver was pinned inside the truck with severe leg injuries. “I realized no one had been there yet, and at that point, I was like, ‘I have to stop,” she said.

Sondrup improvised and used a bystander’s belt as a tourniquet to stop his blood loss. She stayed with the driver and kept him calm until emergency crews arrived. “He told me, ‘I’m going to die.’ I said, ‘No, you’re not. You’re not going to die today.’ If I can get you to my hospital, you’re going to be OK,” she said. The man was rushed to Valleywise and survived his injuries. “For this man, I just wish him the best, and he will have good healing and success going forward,” she added. “It’s my job, it’s what we do.”

