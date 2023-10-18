Phoenix laundry company fined nearly $400K for labor violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A real estate company running a commercial laundry and linen service was ordered to pay over $281,000 for coercing out of employees kickbacks on wages initially recovered for the employees. On top of the order, Sparklean Laundry and Piper must also pay $100,000 in damages for blatantly retaliating against its employees exercising their labor rights, the U.S. Department of Labor announced on Tuesday.

The order stems from an earlier case when the parent company, Fox Real Estate Group, Inc., owned by Benjamin Piper, refused to pay about 80 employees overtime, the federal agency says. After an investigation by the agency, the company agreed to pay back those wages only to later demand kickbacks from employees and submit fraudulent receipts purporting to show the employees received their recovered wages. The company also reportedly threatened employees.

“Workplace retaliation is intolerable and illegal,” said Regional Solicitor of Labor Marc Pilotin in San Francisco. “And demanding that employees return their hard-earned wages to their employer is among the most egregious types of retaliation we regrettably see. The Department of Labor will use all of its tools to combat retaliation, including through requiring employers who retaliate to compensate workers above and beyond the wages their workers are owed.”

The Department of Labor recovered thousands of overtime wages for the employees, one of whom received nearly $7,000. However, on top of the wages the workers are being paid back, the court order is also making the pay to the workers double. This means the employee who got back nearly $7,000 will receive a total of nearly $14,000.

Employers and workers can call division staff confidentially with questions, regardless of where they are from, and the department can speak with callers in more than 200 languages through the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

“This was a clear case where punitive damages were appropriate against the employer, which both violated federal law and broke its promises to the department,” Pilotin added.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.