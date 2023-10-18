Phillies dominate Diamondbacks 10-0, take Game 2 in NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ offense showed no signs of slowing down, and the Arizona Diamondbacks unraveled once starter Merrill Kelly left as Philly won easily 10-0 in Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series. The Snakes’ bullpen imploded, giving up six earned runs, and that led the game to get away from them.

Kyle Schwarber continued his hot postseason, hitting two home runs for Philly, including one in the sixth inning that sparked a four-run inning. Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings as the game wasn’t even close. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly only gave up three hits, but they were all home runs. He was hit with four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Kelly missed his location against Trea Turner in the first inning, and Turner made hit pay, blasting a solo homer to get the Philadelphia offense going. In the bottom of the third, Kelly threw it right down the plate, and Kyle Schwarber hit his first home run of the game to center, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Things really got out of hand for the D-backs after Schwarber’s second homer in the sixth, and Kelly was pulled. J.T. Realmuto had a two-run double, followed by an RBI double for Brandon Marsh to make it 6-0. Phillies continued the attack in the seventh, starting with an Alec Bohm double, scoring Harper and Schwarber. Realmuto had an RBI single, and a sacrifice fly made it 10-0.

The Diamondbacks got their first hit in the top of the fourth from Ketel Marte, who had a lead-off single. However, the D-backs failed to score. Marte had a one-out double in the sixth but was stranded.

Game 3 is on Thursday afternoon at Chase Field in Phoenix. Rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the pivotal game. He’s pitched seven innings in the 2023 postseason, but 4 1/3 of those were scoreless against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.

ONE NOISY BALLPARK

It was another loud night in Philly as Kelly was roasted after saying fans at Citizens Bank Park could not possibly be any louder than the ones he heard cheering for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Not just any Classic game. The one in May when Turner hit a grand slam for the United States that lifted them into the tournament’s semifinals. “I haven’t obviously heard this place on the field,” Kelly said ahead of Game 1, “but I would be very surprised if it trumped that (WBC) game down in Miami.”

As the kids say, challenge accepted. Kelly, a 12-game winner this season, was voraciously booed from pregame introductions to his walk to the mound, a sort of we’ll-show-you vibe from 45,412 Phillies diehards determined to shake the ballpark again in October.

How loud? “AC/DC concert level,” loud, Turner said before Game 2. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said a rival coach told him last season that a playoff game in Philly was “four hours of hell,” and Turner sent a charge through the crowd when he clocked a four-seam fastball to left-center field for a 1-0 lead in the first. Phillies fans this postseason have been registered as high as 112 decibels, per The Philadelphia Inquirer -- the equivalent of standing next to a jackhammer -- and Turner’s shot powered toward that mark.

Boisterous fans are great. So is the long ball. Schwarber’s homers in the third and sixth were Philadelphia’s 14th and 15th homers in the last four games as the Phillies continue to mash their way through October. Pitching, though, remains the ultimate decider. Nola, eligible for free agency after the World Series, has only fattened the numbers for his impending contract. The longest-tenured Phillie, Nola has won all three postseason starts and struck out 19. His ERA, 0.96. Nola tossed seven shutout innings in the Wild Card Series against Miami and struck out nine against the Braves in the NLDS. Against Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker and the Diamondbacks, Nola again was spotless.

The Phillies flashed their leather to keep Arizona in check. Bryce Harper made a diving stab at first to get Carroll in the third. Alec Bohm made a diving snag at third and one-hopped the throw to get Gabriel Moreno in the second. Kelly was booed off the mound when he was lifted for Joe Mantiply in the sixth and left a runner on base.

BROAD STREET BOMBERS

The Phillies have four individual multihomer games this postseason, tying the 2009 Phillies and 2002 Angels for the most by a team in a postseason.

Schwarber, who hit six for the Phillies in last season’s playoffs, has 18 career in the postseason. Only six players are ahead of him in MLB history.

Schwarber had the crowd standing in anticipation of a third homer in the seventh but he walked.

The Phillies beat the Braves 10-2 in Game 3 of the NLDS, marking the second time in franchise history (2009) they have scored 10 runs in multiple games in a single postseason.

OUT OF SORTS

The Diamondbacks are headed home all out of sorts. Stott popped one up 17 feet from the plate in the seventh that three fielders looked at and let drop for a single. He scored on a sacrifice fly for a 10-0 lead.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.