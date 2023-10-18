Peoria business owners, city council members react to tax on businesses categorized as amusement

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some business owners in Peoria are stunned to have recently found out they owe tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes. The State of Arizona doesn’t enforce a tax on all businesses that fall under the amusement category, but cities have options to do so, and Peoria is one of those cities.

“I didn’t know about it,” Peoria Championship Martial Arts owner Howard Munding said. When Munding recently got two separate letters from the Arizona Department of Revenue saying he owed nearly $37,000 of taxes dating back to 2017 due to his business being placed in the category of amusement, he was confused.

“Why would I consider myself amusement when the IRS says we’re education services?” Munding asked. “It does not say anything about martial arts, dance studios, or gymnastics being an amusement.”

At tonight’s Peoria study session meeting, city representatives explained that the state may choose not to enforce this type of tax on businesses, and cities have the same option.

However, Peoria has chosen to tax those businesses since at least 2002. Right now, only 51 taxpayers are paying it, but every other business falling under this tax hasn’t paid it because they didn’t know about it until recently.

“Let’s be an example of how we can come together and make this right without harming businesses and our community,” dance studio owner Laura Wood said during the public comment portion of the city council meeting.

The amusement classification under the city tax code includes health spas, fitness centers, dance studios, or other persons who charge for using the premises. There are exceptions for educational institutions like schools, but Munding feels his classes are educational in their own way.

“Take this away, what are they left with?” he asked. “Playing on their phones. Not doing anything. We’re giving character and values, education that they aren’t getting in other places.”

During the study session, council members discussed forgiving taxes from previous years. “We don’t want to close businesses and put people out of work,” councilmember Bill Patena said. “My question is, is the city willing to forgive perhaps some of the payments?” To that, Deputy City Manager Kevin Burke responded, “One of the main ways you do encourage business is treating all businesses consistently,” Burke said.

Thirty-five of 91 Arizona cities and towns enforce this tax, with others besides Peoria, including Glendale, Surprise, and Buckeye.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.