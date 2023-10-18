Operation Shower supporting moms-to-be in Ahwatukee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Imagine expecting a child, and your spouse isn’t here because they’re deployed. It’s a reality for some military members. That’s where Operation Shower comes in: doing Something Good by showering moms-to-be with love.

The non-profit held a group of baby showers yesterday at the Foothills Country Club in Ahwatukee for dozens of military families. The 35 moms-to-be are the spouses or partners of deployed military members from local bases, or in some cases, they are active duty military themselves. Some were also new parents, recently walking their bundle of joy.

I had the honor of emceeing the event, and it was so much fun getting to spoil these ladies who have sacrificed so much. There were games and tons of giveaways to help welcome their babies. Without this vent, some of these ladies might not have ever had a shower.

The luncheon was also a great way for military moms to connect and support each other. The show was sponsored by Discover. Gifts for mothers and babies were generously donated by companies and individuals. Thanks, Operation Shower, for doing Something Good!

