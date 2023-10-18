Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Operation Shower supporting moms-to-be in Ahwatukee

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
The non-profit has been supporting moms-to-be in military families, including those who are military members themselves.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Imagine expecting a child, and your spouse isn’t here because they’re deployed. It’s a reality for some military members. That’s where Operation Shower comes in: doing Something Good by showering moms-to-be with love.

The non-profit held a group of baby showers yesterday at the Foothills Country Club in Ahwatukee for dozens of military families. The 35 moms-to-be are the spouses or partners of deployed military members from local bases, or in some cases, they are active duty military themselves. Some were also new parents, recently walking their bundle of joy.

I had the honor of emceeing the event, and it was so much fun getting to spoil these ladies who have sacrificed so much. There were games and tons of giveaways to help welcome their babies. Without this vent, some of these ladies might not have ever had a shower.

The luncheon was also a great way for military moms to connect and support each other. The show was sponsored by Discover. Gifts for mothers and babies were generously donated by companies and individuals. Thanks, Operation Shower, for doing Something Good!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner and Rowe is scheduled for December, 16 2023.
Jake Plummer, Richard Jefferson named 2023 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade grand marshals
The non-profit held a group baby shower in support of expecting military families.
Baby shower for expecting military families in Ahwatukee
The non-profit is celebrating it's 50th year aiding veterans and their families, including...
Nation’s Finest celebrates 50 years aiding veterans
The local chapter joined Good Morning Arizona to tell us about their services and what they can...
Non-profit celebrates 50 years aiding military veterans, families